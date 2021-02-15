Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Watsco worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 13.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at $238,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

WSO stock opened at $248.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

