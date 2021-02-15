Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of NewMarket worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NewMarket by 2,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 154,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 3,463.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 135.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 1,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $400.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $304.65 and a twelve month high of $458.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.25.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

