Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leidos worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 141.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Leidos stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

