Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

IQV stock opened at $192.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.01. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.