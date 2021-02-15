Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.62.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.27 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

