Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 110.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of -88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

