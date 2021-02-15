Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 437,636 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,835,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

APAM opened at $52.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

