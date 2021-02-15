Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

