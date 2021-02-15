Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of MasTec worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.38.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

