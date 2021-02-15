Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,624 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

