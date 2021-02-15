Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,639,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $995,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $213.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

