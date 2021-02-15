Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $196.59 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a PE ratio of -216.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. Pinduoduo’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

