Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,140 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Repligen worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $226.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 275.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.92.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,833. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

