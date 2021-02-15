Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 247,656 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 350.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tempur Sealy International worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,756,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,251,000 after acquiring an additional 788,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 757,684 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.