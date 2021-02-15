Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,778 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of EMCOR Group worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME opened at $93.45 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

