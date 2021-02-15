Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LUMN opened at $11.78 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
