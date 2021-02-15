Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.78 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

