Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

NYSE SCHW opened at $58.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,427,594 shares of company stock worth $75,683,768. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

