Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Omnicell worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 138.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 80.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 6.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $133.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

