Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,820 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Royal Gold worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 80,174 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 314,429 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 190,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 95,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD opened at $111.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.