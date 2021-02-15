Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 170,168 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170,168 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI opened at $434.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.45. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

