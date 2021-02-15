Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $175.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

