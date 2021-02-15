Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 336,830 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,830 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

