Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 35,912 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.