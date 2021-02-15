Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 45,054 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,054 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

NYSE:HLT opened at $112.14 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

