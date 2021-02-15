Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Premier worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

