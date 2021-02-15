Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,780 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,104 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 197,797 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.76%.

In other news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

