Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.16. The company had a trading volume of 120,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,438. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.