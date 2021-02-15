Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Gap Down to $268.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $268.00, but opened at $259.50. Luceco shares last traded at $264.00, with a volume of 48,674 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £419.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 224.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

