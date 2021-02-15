LUKSO Price Tops $3.98 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 54.3% against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00008295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $3.03 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

