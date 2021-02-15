M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $94,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,561 shares of company stock worth $7,489,869. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NYSE:MDC traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.14. 13,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

