Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 366,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 456.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of MCBC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 1,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $293.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.81. Macatawa Bank has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.