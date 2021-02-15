MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Update

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 14th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $220,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 81.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MTSI opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.