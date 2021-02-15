Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Update

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:MCN opened at $7.16 on Monday. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

