Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Short Interest Update

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $31,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.02. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -26.08.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

