Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Brett Cairns Purchases 13,000 Shares

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) insider Brett Cairns purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$47.95 ($34.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$623,350.00 ($445,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$55.09.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.971 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Magellan Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.93. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.94%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

