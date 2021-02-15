MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Update

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the January 14th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MagnaChip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MagnaChip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

MX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.49. 41,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,700. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $692.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagnaChip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.