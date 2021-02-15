Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnite in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magnite’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGNI. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $61.70 on Monday. Magnite has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 7,803.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 248,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Magnite by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Day sold 134,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $1,773,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

