Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MYTAY stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.72. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

