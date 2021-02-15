MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $11.44 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for $11.44 or 0.00023756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00275463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00088558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00095444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.71 or 0.00408464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00188046 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,277 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

