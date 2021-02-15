Maker One Day Trading Volume Reaches $196.07 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,484.16 or 0.05156778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $196.07 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00068737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00959193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025238 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018270 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

