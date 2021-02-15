Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SAP by 192.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 270.7% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 78,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,203,000 after acquiring an additional 57,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $131.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SAP from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

