Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth about $55,503,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Centene by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,875,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,728,000 after purchasing an additional 441,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.20 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.37.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

