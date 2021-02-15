Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Anthem by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

