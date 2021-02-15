Malaga Cove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $209.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.34 and a 200 day moving average of $203.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

