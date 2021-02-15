Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts makes up about 1.0% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. William Blair cut shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

NYSE MTN opened at $287.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Read More: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.