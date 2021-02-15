MANTRA DAO Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $55.08 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.23 or 0.00272929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00086718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00090137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00094604 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00404052 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00186739 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,609,511 tokens. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

