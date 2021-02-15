Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,624,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485,775 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises 3.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Manulife Financial worth $277,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.57. 246,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,438. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.