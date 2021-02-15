Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,361 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Manulife Financial worth $195,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

