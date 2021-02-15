Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). 11,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 146,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.87.

About Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Manx Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manx Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.