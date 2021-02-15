MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Cap Achieves $5.14 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $452,035.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 43.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.28 or 0.00274474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00081612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00088078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00462181 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00186234 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

MAP Protocol Token Trading

MAP Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

